F1 2022 game release date and updates revealed

The developers of the new Formula One game have announced the release date of this season’s game, which will feature the new era of F1 cars as well as the overhauled rules and racing regulations.

F1 2022 is the latest edition of the Codemasters and EA Sports game and will include the new circuit for the Miami Grand Prix, as well as updated race tracks in Australia and Abu Dhabi.

The game will also feature F1 Sprint for the first time as well as adapted AI, updated game modes and the return of a 10-year career mode.

It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC - which features VR functionality via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

F1 2022 will be released on July 1 and is available for pre-order.

“We look forward to welcoming our players to the new era of Formula 1,” said Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

“Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and reworked the tyre model, making the handling more true to life.”