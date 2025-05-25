George Russell questions Monaco race future after ‘screw it’ moment at chicane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell said he thought “screw it” when deliberately cutting the chicane in Monaco and suggested the race may need to be scrapped as he felt a mandatory two-stop rule failed to work.

Monaco is the most prestigious race on the Formula One calendar but it is also nigh-on impossible to overtake around the streets of the principality.

The FIA introduced a mandatory two-stop rule for this year in a bid to aid strategy, which did not make much impact on the order but did at least create some strategic games.

Russell, who qualified 14th after breaking down on Saturday, dived straight on at the Nouvelle Chicane to pass Alex Albon after the Williams man had backed him up lap after lap.

Albon was working to aid team-mate Carlos Sainz – who had earlier done the same – and ensure both Williams finished in the points but Russell accused the London-born Thai driver of driving “erratically”.

Russell, who finished 11th, said on the radio that he “did not care” when ordered to give the place back by Mercedes but was surprised to receive a drive-through penalty.

The 27-year-old had no regrets over his move, saying: “I’ve got to be honest, I didn’t really care because I was out of the points.

“I didn’t get the chance (on Saturday) to enjoy Monaco. I just said, screw it, I want to enjoy Monaco.

“I want to enjoy driving this track full gas. It’s one of the best circuits in the world. And that’s what I did.

“The last 25 laps was the most fun I’ve had all weekend.”

Asked about Albon, Russell added: “I’m having dinner with him tonight, so he’ll definitely get the bill!”

Sainz allowed Albon to pass him when their pit-stop game came to an end, with the Williams pair crossing the line ninth and 10th.

Albon admitted that was not “how I want to go racing” but said it was needed for the team.

On Russell’s move, Albon said: “George is cheeky! When you’re in the car with him on the road, he does some cheeky moves.

“He had to do something to get points. And he did make us worry for a couple of laps before the drive-through came through.

“If that (penalty) doesn’t happen, then you’re going to see chaos. I think it was good that they put it harsh, because it would open huge loopholes in the future.”

Lando Norris won the race to claim his first Monaco victory but the top four remained in the order in which they started.

Max Verstappen, who was fourth, said “maybe next year four stops” as he felt the two-stop rule “did nothing”.

Talk over what can be done to shake up Sunday in Monaco – where qualifying is an exhilarating spectacle – resurfaces every year and Russell says maybe the time has come to ditch the race.

“The two-stop clearly did not work at all,” Russell said.

“For all of the drivers, qualifying is the most exhilarating moment of the weekend. Do we accept that there should be no race and it’s a qualifying race?

“You do one on Saturday, one on Sunday and the guy who qualifies pole gets some points and gets a little trophy.

“The one on Sunday gets some more points, because that’s what we love most. I think that’s what you guys enjoy watching the most.

“And 99 per cent of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on a yacht, so they don’t really care.”