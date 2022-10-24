For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Russell has apologised and taken blame for the first-lap collision which resulted in Carlos Sainz’s retirement from the US Grand Prix.

Sainz, starting from pole, was taking turn one behind Max Verstappen when Russell’s Mercedes clattered into the side of the Ferrari, resulting in a water leak and first-lap retirement for the Spaniard.

Russell recieved a five-second time penalty for causing a collision and, after finishing in fifth place, took responsibility for the incident at the Circuit of the Americas.

“It was pretty miserable, disappointing after and probably not good enough on my behalf from lap one,” he told Sky F1.

“I went into turn one, braked quite deep and when I saw Carlos was on the outside of Max, I was anticipating him to hang it around the outside.

“But he cut back and that caught me by surprise. By that point, the damage was already done. I’ve seen Carlos and apologised to him. I probably should have been aware of that potential.”

Asked if he sustained damage from the collision, Russell added: “We had some damage which we thought was only balance and not downforce.

“But I’m hoping, when we look at the car, it’s more than we expected because I was nowhere today, absolutely nowhere.

“A little disappointing from my side. When you’re out there trying your hardest and the pace isn’t there, it’s not the nicest feeling.”

Russell remains fourth in the Drivers’ Standings, 16 points clear of Sainz and 20 ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton with three races to go.