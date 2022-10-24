Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

George Russell apologises to Carlos Sainz and takes blame for first-lap collision at US Grand Prix

Russell received a five-second penalty after colliding with pole-sitter Sainz, resulting in the Spaniard’s retirement

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 24 October 2022 16:39
Comments
Formula One pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz at American Grand Prix

George Russell has apologised and taken blame for the first-lap collision which resulted in Carlos Sainz’s retirement from the US Grand Prix.

Sainz, starting from pole, was taking turn one behind Max Verstappen when Russell’s Mercedes clattered into the side of the Ferrari, resulting in a water leak and first-lap retirement for the Spaniard.

Russell recieved a five-second time penalty for causing a collision and, after finishing in fifth place, took responsibility for the incident at the Circuit of the Americas.

“It was pretty miserable, disappointing after and probably not good enough on my behalf from lap one,” he told Sky F1.

“I went into turn one, braked quite deep and when I saw Carlos was on the outside of Max, I was anticipating him to hang it around the outside.

Recommended

“But he cut back and that caught me by surprise. By that point, the damage was already done. I’ve seen Carlos and apologised to him. I probably should have been aware of that potential.”

Asked if he sustained damage from the collision, Russell added: “We had some damage which we thought was only balance and not downforce.

“But I’m hoping, when we look at the car, it’s more than we expected because I was nowhere today, absolutely nowhere.

“A little disappointing from my side. When you’re out there trying your hardest and the pace isn’t there, it’s not the nicest feeling.”

Russell remains fourth in the Drivers’ Standings, 16 points clear of Sainz and 20 ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton with three races to go.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in