George Russell disqualified after winning Belgian Grand Prix

George Russell has been disqualified from Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in a shock turn of events after his sensational victory.

In an initial post-race check, Russell’s Mercedes car was found to be 1.5 kg under the weight permitted in the regulations following the obligatory drainage of fuel.

The matter has been referred to the FIA stewards, with a disqualification likely.

Russell’s disqualification would result in team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, claiming the win. Hamilton’s car was found to be over the permitted weight.

British driver Russell opted for a bold one-stop strategy to earn a famous third win in F1 - but it may have been this tactic which resulted in the car’s fall in weight, reportedly due to unexpected tyre wear.

A statement from FIA Technical Delegate Jo Bauer read: “After the race, car number 63 (Russell) was weighed and its weight was 798.0 kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1

“After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.8 litres of fuel were removed. The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents as TR Article 6.5.2 is fulfilled.

“The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“As this is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the competition, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from last year’s US Grand Prix in similar circumstances, after both were found to have breached the rules governing the floor of their cars.

The seven-time world champion assumed the lead of the race on lap three of 44, but Russell, who started sixth, had other plans and he adopted a bold one-stop strategy to outfox his rivals and claim just the third victory of his career.

Russell crossed the line a mere half a second ahead of Hamilton, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri third and only six tenths behind the runner-up. Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took fourth place.

A jubilant Russell was lauded as “the tyre whisperer” by team principal Toto Wolff over the radio.

“Amazing result,” Russell said. “We did not predict the win this morning but I kept saying we could do the one-stop and the strategy guys did a great job.”

Max Verstappen started 11th following an engine penalty and crossed the line in fifth, one place ahead of a disappointed Lando Norris, to extend his championship lead over the British driver heading into Formula One’s four-week summer shutdown.

More to follow...