George Russell hits out at ‘impossible to race’ Imola: ‘There’s nothing you can do’

George Russell has criticised the Imola track as “impossible” to race on after drivers had difficulties last Sunday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix,

The conditions didn’t help the circuit with rain pelting the track before it cleared up. It meant DRS was not enabled until midway through the race, but Russell has pointed out the lack of opprtunities there are on the track.

“The track is just such an amazing circuit with so much character but it’s just impossible to race, and especially in these mixed conditions,” reflected Russell. “One overtaking opportunity, one dry line. There’s just nothing you can do.”

Russell knows all too well about crashes on the circuit as in 2021 he and then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas collided. He reflected on the collision which happened when he was driving for Williams.

“[It was] definitely reminiscent a little bit of last year,” added Russell, who finished ahead of the former Mercedes driver. “But we had an issue at the [first] pit stop, we couldn’t get the front wing flap on the car and [the car was] just massively understeery. The front right was just falling to bits.

“We were so far out of bed with the set up so I just had to manage it and be ready at the end to defend.”

As well as it being a difficult track, Russell had to deal with the porpoising issues happening with the Mercedes car. Russell experienced “chest pains” after driving the car in Imola.

“The bouncing, it really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it,” Russell said. “I really hope we find a solution and I hope every team struggling with the bouncing finds a solution, because it’s not sustainable for the drivers to continue.

“This is the first weekend I’ve truly been struggling with my back, and almost like chest pains from the severity of the bouncing.”