Lando Norris ‘clueless on track at the minute’ after poor showing in Bahrain

Lando Norris says he is “clueless” about how to get the best out of his McLaren after qualifying only sixth for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren have looked the dominant team all weekend at the Sakhir circuit and Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri lived up to that billing by clinching pole position.

George Russell found pace in his Mercedes to take second ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

But Norris could not string together a quick lap as his rivals improved in the final stages to leave the championship leader despondent.

“No big complaints, the car is amazing, as good as it has been all season which is strong. Just I have been off it all weekend,” Norris said.

“I don’t know why, just clueless on track at the minute. Just not quick enough, simple as that.

“I’m not going to have an excuse if I can’t drive my car. It’s my job, whatever car I have got.

“I am not doing a good enough job, the team are doing an amazing job. I am not going to complain about the car not suiting my needs.

“I am not comfortable, it does not drive the way I like but that’s not an excuse. The drivers’ job is to drive whatever car they get given and I can’t drive this car quick enough.

“I don’t know how to approach it. I can’t figure it out. I just can’t flow with the car.

“I have got to work on myself. I can’t fault my team, the car is the best by a long way.”

The McLaren duo appeared set for a two-way battle for pole but Russell ripped up the script in the opening stages of Q3 to split them.

Russell went to the top of the charts with his second run but Piastri found the answer, clinching pole for his 50th F1 race start on Sunday.

Norris could not respond but McLaren chief executive Zak Brown had a brighter outlook than his driver.

“Tomorrow is a new day. He’s got a great race car, he’s a great racing driver, he’s leading the championship so just a fresh start, a good night’s sleep,” Brown told Sky Sports.

Russell had appeared off the pace until the final stages but found another great qualifying lap to claim a spot on the front row.

Both Mercedes drivers have been summoned to the stewards for entering the pit lane before a resumption time was announced in Q2 – with Toto Wolff hopeful that the punishment would not be for his drivers.

Russell admitted his surprise at his result.

“I didn’t have confidence in myself. Q1 and Q2 was a real challenge but I found my normal rhythm,” he said.

“Really surprised to be ahead of one of the McLarens. Shocked to be this close (to pole).”

Max Verstappen, who claimed a shock pole and win in Japan a week ago, struggled throughout qualifying and could only finish seventh.

That was two places ahead of Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time world champion again struggled for Ferrari.

Kimi Antonelli claimed fourth for Mercedes, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.