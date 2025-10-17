Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

George Russell convinced he has the best seat in Formula One at Mercedes

The 27-year-old signed a new multi-year contract this week after protracted negotiations

Scott Hunt
Friday 17 October 2025 17:19 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Mercedes Confirm Russell & Antonelli As Drivers For 2026...

George Russell believes most drivers on the Formula One grid would want to be in his Mercedes seat next season.

The 27-year-old signed a new multi-year contract this week after protracted negotiations and persistent rumours linking four-time world champion Max Verstappen with the team.

Mercedes announced their driver line-up until the end of next season, with Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli locked in until the end of 2026.

That potentially leaves the door ajar for Verstappen to be targeted again for 2027, with many believing Mercedes are well-placed to boast the strongest engine for the sport’s new regulations next season.

Russell is confident he is in the best place possible and believes he may hold the most coveted seat in F1.

“I think if every single seat was available right now and I could choose any single seat to race for the 2026 season I would choose Mercedes,” Russell said.

“I think a number of drivers would do so as well.

“Nobody can foresee what’s going to happen in the future and I’m sure there are going to be big uncertainties and unknowns going into next year and surprises, good and bad.

Verstappen has been persistently linked with Mercedes (AP Photo/John Locher)
Verstappen has been persistently linked with Mercedes (AP Photo/John Locher)

“But you can only make a decision based on the information you have in the moment and with all the info I have, I’m super happy.

“I think there’s a lot of expectations upon next year but it’s a very exciting year and there’s nowhere else I would wish to be.”

Russell has been one of the star performers on the grid this season and his new deal came off the back of victory in Singapore a fortnight ago.

He comes into this weekend’s United States Grand Prix 36 points adrift of third-placed Verstappen in the driver standings.

Russell reiterated his stance that he would relish the chance to test himself alongside the Dutchman if that situation occurred.

“That’s never really been a concern of mine and I have 100 per cent belief in my abilities and I would relish that chance to go alongside him,” he added.

“I want to go up against the best in the world and when I joined the team being team-mates with Lewis (Hamilton), that felt like a tall order for anybody and at that point, people deemed Lewis as untouchable the same way as today, people deem Max as untouchable.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in