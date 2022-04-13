George Russell has warned Mercedes not to make “crazy” changes to their car after he claimed a podium at the Australian Grand Prix.

It was Russell’s first top-three finish for the team who he joined ahead of the 2022 season and Mercedes’ second podium of the campaign following Lewis Hamilton grabbing third in the opening race in Bahrain. The season hasn’t gone as the team would have hoped, but Russell says they need to trust the process.

“We’ve got to go about the process analytically,” Russell said per GP Fans. “We can’t do anything crazy. We know we want results and we want performance but if we do anything too drastic, we’re going to go backwards and not forwards.

“We’ve got to trust our team, trust the process and just recognise that it’s going to take time. But we know there is so much potential in the car.”

Despite the results not quite going their way, Mercedes are second in the constructors title and Russell is runner-up to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the driver standings.

The British driver is aware the team will make strides over the coming races but says their rivals will do the exact same.

“We’re a bit overweight, lacking a bit of downforce and we know why, it’s because of porpoising.

“If we can get on top of those two things, there is a lot of lap time there but our rivals are going to be improving as well.”

Russell will look to add to his point tally at the next race this season which will be on 24 April at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.