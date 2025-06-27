Toto Wolff again opens door to Max Verstappen-George Russell pairing at Mercedes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toto Wolff has opened the door for Max Verstappen to partner British rival George Russell in a potentially explosive driver line-up at Mercedes.

Wolff has long been courting Verstappen and Russell, 27, revealed prior to Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix that he believes talks with the four-time world champion and Mercedes are ongoing.

Russell, who has been one of the grid’s standout performers this season – winning at the previous round in Canada – also suggested Mercedes’ discussions with Verstappen could be delaying the renewal of his deal which expires in six months.

Verstappen and Russell have a rocky history. They were embroiled in a vicious war of words in Abu Dhabi last December.

Verstappen then accelerated into the British driver’s Mercedes in Spain earlier this month – a wild move that leaves the Dutchman one penalty point away from being banned for next weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s relationship descended into chaos in the three years they fought for the world championship as team-mates at Mercedes.

But, when asked if Verstappen could be paired with Russell, Wolff said: “I can imagine every line-up. I had Hamilton and Rosberg fighting for a world championship so everything afterwards is easy.

“There are pros and cons to having two drivers fighting each other hard. We have seen examples where they have functioned and others where they didn’t.”

Russell’s Italian team-mate Kimi Antonelli, 18, has impressed in his rookie season. However, he is under contract for this season only, and has no guarantee of a seat with Mercedes beyond this year. He is 73 points behind Russell in the standings.

Verstappen’s contract at Red Bull runs until 2028, although performance clauses within his current deal could activate an early release.

Pressed directly on whether he is in dialogue with Verstappen, Wolff replied: “At the moment, clearly we need to explore what is happening in the future.

“That doesn’t change what I think about George, or Kimi or the line-up that I am extremely happy with. I want to have conversations behind-closed-doors and not in town halls.”

It had been suggested that Russell’s Mercedes extension could coincide with his home race at Silverstone next weekend. However, it is understood that a fresh deal for Russell, who is 62 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, is not imminent.

And Wolff continued: “When it comes to the contract situation, our sport is pressure, constant pressure, whether you are inside the car or outside the car, and you just need to cope with that. George knows that.

“I feel like when you are put into a comfort zone that is more detrimental to performance.

“He has always performed to the expectations we have set and he is continuing to do so. We have not given him a car to win the world championship, and that is on us.

“But in the times when the car has been good he is winning races, he is always there and you know he will extract what is in the car.

“He needs to be top of our list because he is a winner, a Mercedes junior, and he has been with us for a long time.”