Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced on 2023 F1 calendar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula One will have a four-week hole in this season’s calendar after the sport’s bosses confirmed the Chinese Grand Prix would not be replaced.

The race in Shanghai – which had been due to take place on 16 April – was cancelled last month amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Despite Chinese officials subsequently moving away from their zero-Covid policy, the round could not be salvaged, marking the fourth season it has been scrubbed from the racing schedule.

F1 executives assessed a number of options to fill the vacant slot – with Portimao in the Algarve understood to be the main contender.

But the sport’s chiefs decided against the logistical headache of diverting to Portugal following the third round of the season in Melbourne, Australia on 2 April, and then on to Azerbaijan.

It is believed F1 explored the opportunity of bringing the race in Baku forward by a week, but it was confirmed on Tuesday that the fixture on 30 April will not be moved.

The season begins in Bahrain on 5 March – and concludes in Abu Dhabi on 26 November – and features a record 23 rounds, one more than last year.

F1 said in a statement: “Formula One can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged.”

The grid’s 10 teams will unveil their new machines next month ahead of the sport’s sole pre-season test which takes place over three days in Bahrain, starting on 23 February.