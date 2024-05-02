Guenther Steiner sues Haas F1 team over ‘unpaid commissions’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Guenther Steiner is suing his old F1 team, Haas, alleging a breach of contract over unpaid commissions in his final years in charge.

The 59-year-old also believes that he is owed proper compensation given Haas continue to sell merchandise with his image, despite his contract not being renewed earlier this year.

Steiner, a fan favourite known for his X-rated outbursts on Netflix’s Drive to Survive, left the American-owned team in January after eight years as team principal and 10 years at the helm since its formation in 2014.

The Italian-American engineer alleges he is owed unpaid commissions from 2021 to 2023, his final employment agreement with the team.

The lawsuit was filed in Mecklenburg, North Carolina, earlier this week. Many details have been redacted following a request from Steiner’s attorneys.

Steiner also alleges that Haas continue to use his name, image and likeness “in its promotional materials and merchandise” – adding that he believes he is owed royalties for its unauthorised use.

Guenther Steiner is suing his old F1 team Haas ( Getty Images )

Steiner’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit: “After years of accepting the benefits of Mr. Steiner’s reputation, experience, and deep connections within the sport, Haas F1 cannot withhold from Mr. Steiner the benefits he has earned.

Referring to Steiner’s popularity on Drive to Survive, they add: “This exposure was extremely valuable to the upstart racing team, particularly as it looked for additional revenue streams to support itself in the notoriously expensive Formula 1 environment.”

Haas refused to comment on the matter.

Steiner is an ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend and has also worked as a broadcaster for German channel RTL and Australia’s Network 10 since leaving Haas this year.