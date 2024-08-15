Guenther Steiner highlights Sergio Perez issue causing Red Bull problems

Support truly

Guenther Steiner has given his verdict on Sergio Perez’s struggles at Red Bull amid speculation surrounding the Mexican driver’s future with the team.

The experienced Perez has significantly underperformed teammate Max Verstappen this campaign, failing to take a single victory and scoring 146 fewer points.

There have been suggestions that Red Bull could make changes to the car in an attempt to ease Perez’s difficulties, with team principal Christian Horner giving his backing to his driver amid rumours of a midseason switch.

Former Haas boss Steiner feels that Perez’s problems are primarily of his own making, though, and wonders if the leaders of the Constructors’ Championship may be forced to make a change.

“Today, very few things [can] change substantially about the car,” the former Haas team boss told the Racingnews365 podcast. “They are the same.

“And if ever there is only one instance of an update, something like that is clearly communicated. It is not something you can withhold. Those times are over.

“Such things happen completely transparently within a team. They are all established names doing good work. There is nothing among them that would not be in the right.

“It’s really the driver. And I think it’s something mental. There is some stress involved and then when you consider how little it takes to be three to four tenths slower, it is understandable that you lack confidence for a while. You feel you are always under pressure, everyone is watching you and everyone is commenting.

Guenther Steiner believes Sergio Perez is a problem for REd Bull ( Getty Images )

“I always think to myself on Mondays how much it must take possession of you when you read and hear about everything again after a bad weekend or when you are beaten by your team-mate again. It grabs you unless you are really very strong in your mind.

“But then that’s the difference between the good drivers and the really good drivers. The really good drivers, the world champions, they don’t feel that.”

Perez had a run of nine races without a podium finish before the summer break, and Steiner is pessimistic about his future at Red Bull.

Asked if there could be a big improvement from Perez in the second half of the season, Steiner added: “I don’t think so no, but I’ve been proven wrong before. We also all thought he wouldn’t survive the summer break, but he’s still there.

Sergio Perez has struggled to match teammate Max Verstappen ( Getty Images )

“I also wish him all the best. I don’t begrudge him anything bad, because I have a lot of respect for him as a driver.”

Perez will be under the spotlight when the F1 season resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix in late August, although he was given strong backing by Red Bull boss Horner ahead of the season break.

“The team has been and is right behind him," Horner said. "Everybody wants to see him succeed because it hurts seeing him in the situation that he is.”