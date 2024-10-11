Haas F1 link up with Toyota in new partnership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Haas F1 team have announced a “new, dynamic relationship” with Japanese manufacturer Toyota, effective immediately.

The American team, owned by Gene Haas, have Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu as their team principal. Komatsu replaced Guenther Steiner at the start of the 2024 season.

Toyota joined F1 in 2002 and were present as a chassis constructor for eight years, before withdrawing in 2009 after the parent company’s first ever financial loss.

This new partnership, however, will see Toyota become the “official technical partner” of Haas, with both parties sharing expertise and knowledge, as well as resources.

Komatsu said: “I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership.

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides.

“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.

“In return, we offer a platform for Toyota Gazoo Racing to fully utilize and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.”

Toyota branding will be on the Haas cars at the next race, the United States Grand Prix in Austin, next week.

Next year, British teenager Ollie Bearman will partner Esteban Ocon in a brand new driver pairing at Haas. Nico Hulkenberg moves to Sauber (Audi) with Kevin Magnussen set to lose his place on the 20-man grid.

Komatsu is set to speak at a press conference in Fuji on Friday morning.