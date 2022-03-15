Haas boss ‘didn’t talk’ to Nikita Mazepin and sacked Russian in writing

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has confirmed that he did not speak to Nikita Mazepin when sacking the Russian, informing the driver that his contract had been ended in writing only.

The Formula 1 team announced that Mazepin would no longer be part of the team on 5 March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 23-year-old has since claimed that he only found out at the same time that Haas released their statement to the press.

The American manufacturer has also ended their partnership with sponsors Uralkali, who are part-owned by Mazepin’s father.

Team principal Steiner has now admitted that he is “sorry” for the circumstances that dictated the termination of his driver’s contract, but suggested that there was no other way forward.

“I only did that in writing,” Steiner confirmed to RTL of Mazepin’s sacking. “[I have] not spoken to him.

“[You are] always sorry when you have to do something like that. The external circumstances that neither I nor he can change are just the way they are.

“You have to draw conclusions. You have to live with that and keep going. I see it as part of life.”

The team have since confirmed the return of Kevin Magnussen to replace Mazepin alongside Mick Schumacher in 2022.

The Dane departed the team at the end of the 2020 season and will be on the grid for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Axed sponsors Uralkali have demanded the repayment of money they had already paid to Haas and called the decision “unreasonable”.

Steiner has conceded that the team “will lose money” but assured that it will not threaten their future.

“It’s a very complex subject, even for legal experts,” Steiner explained.

“The team is financially stable. You don’t have to worry about the team. That’s the most important thing for me.”