Haas F1 have announced that veteran Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will replace Nikita Mazepin for the 2022 season.

Mazepin, who has become the first individual sportsman to be added to the European Union’s sanctions list, was sacked by Haas last week due to his father’s association with Vladimir Putin.

The American-owned team have also cut ties with Uralkali, the chemical company owned by Mazepin’s father, who had been one of Haas’ major sponsors.

In a statement released on the team’s website, Magnussen, who previously drove for Haas between 2017-2020, said: “I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team.

“I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing.”

Magnussen is an experienced choice, having already started 119 races in a distinguished F1 career, and is seen as a good partner for Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael.

“When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us,” said Haas’ team principal, Guenther Steiner.

Kevin Magnussen will replace Nikita Mazepin for the 2022 season (Getty Images)

Mazepin held a press conference on Wednesday to criticise Haas’ handling of his dismissal and announced that he will set up a foundation to support athletes unable to compete in their sport because of “political reasons”.

“I heard about my Haas sacking, like everyone else, from the press. I didn’t deserve it. I was very disappointed with how it played out. The whole reason I made this foundation is because I value that people, all people, have the right to stay neutral,” he said while declining to answer questions about the war or his father’s connection to Putin.

“Whether they are athletes or people from other industries, that doesn’t matter. So this is my position and I will not be adding anything.”