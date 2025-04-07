Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Haas have announced the signing of Ryo Hirakawa as its reserve driver for the 2025 season, with the former Alpine test driver set to feature this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Japanese driver Hirakawa, 31, was one of four reserve drivers at Alpine and drove in place of Jack Doohan in first practice at his home track in Suzuka on Friday.

Yet Hirakawa, who races for Haas partner Toyota in the World Endurance Championship, has been snapped up by compatriot Ayao Komatsu, Haas’ team principal, and will take part in four practice sessions for Haas this year.

His first appearance will be in Ollie Bearman’s car in FP1 on Friday in Bahrain. Hirakawa also drove for Haas in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last year.

“I’m driving my first FP1 session in Bahrain, so for me to have driven at two race weekends in a row is exciting, and I can’t wait to get to Bahrain,” Hirakawa said.

“I would like to thank Komatsu, Haas F1 Team, Morizo [Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation] and Toyota Gazoo Racing for this opportunity, it’s a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hirakawa, who will also feature in practice in Barcelona, Mexico and Abu Dhabi, only joined Alpine in the off-season from a testing role at McLaren.

He finished 12th in FP1 on Friday, above teammate Pierre Gasly, and has impressed those within the paddock with his experience and skillset.

open image in gallery Hirakawa drove for Alpine in practice in Japan on Friday ( Getty Images )

“It’s great to welcome Ryo to Haas F1 Team and have his experience bolster our knowledge and understanding of the VF-25,” said Komatsu.

“His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryo valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team.

“As part of our collaboration with Toyota Gazoo Racing, it’s great to welcome new talent into the team – it’s a real pleasure to work with a racer of his driving acumen.”

Hirakawa won the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans event with Toyota and also won the WEC title that year.

Alpine, meanwhile, still have three reserve drivers in the form of Paul Aron, Kush Maini and Franco Colapinto, with the latter hotly tipped to replace Jack Doohan in the cockpit at some point in 2025.