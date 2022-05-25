Haas disappointed by ‘lost opportunities’ at Spanish Grand Prix

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted he is disappointed they failed to secure any points at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The American F1 team, whose drivers are Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, have already accumulated 15 points this season, a significant improvement from their tally of zero in 2021.

But they could only muster 14th and 17th positions in Barcelona despite qualifying eighth and 10th in Saturday’s qualifying.

And the race result was something Haas boss Steinier was thoroughly disappointed by.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said: “It gets to you a little bit because they are lost opportunities.

“The car seems to be on a good pace because we qualified eighth and 10th, so we need to get points at some stage.

“Missed opportunities, a little bit unlucky in some places with the Safety Car, and obviously then it gets into frustration.

“It’s not all bad for us – it’s just like we need to have a little bit of sunshine on a Sunday.”

Next up for Haas and the rest of the paddock is the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Last season, Schumacher was forced to retire from the Monte Carlo race, while former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin finished dead last.