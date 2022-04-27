The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory.

After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities.

It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from his post, Verstappen made the crucial pass on the final-lap shootout to win the title after Hamilton had clawed back his lead by winning the previous three races.

It was Verstappen’s first title of his career and the 24-year-old was rewarded by Red Bull with a new long-term contract that has seen him join Hamilton at the top of the drivers salary charts - and it’s not surprise to see last season’s championship contenders at the top of the standings ahead of this campaign.

While drivers salaries are not released into the public domain by teams, the figures reported in the media is widely used to determine how much the 20 drivers are being paid by their respective teams this season - although that does not include performance-related bonuses or other commercial add-ons.

How much do F1 drivers earn?

=1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - £40m, per season

=1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - £40m

3. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - £15m

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) £12m

=5. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - £11m

=5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - £11m

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - £9m

=8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) £7m

=8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) £7m

=8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) £7m

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) £6m

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) £4.8m

=13. George Russell (Mercedes) £4m

=13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) £4m

=13 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) £4m

16. Alex Albon (Williams) £1.5m

=17. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) £730,800

=17 Mick Schumacher (Haas) £730,800

=17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) £730,800

20. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) £364,900