Isack Hadjar stalls at start in ‘worst moment of my life’ as Gabriel Bortoleto wins F2 title

Brazilian driver Gabriel Borteleto claimed the 2024 F2 championship at the season finale in Abu Dhabi after title rival Isack Hadjar dramatically stalled at the start.

While Bortoleto cruised into the lead at lights out from second on the grid, French driver Hadjar (starting in third) failed to get off the mark.

Hadjar, who is in contention for an F1 seat at Red Bull’s sister team RB in 2025, was wheeled back into the pits but did manage to get going again. However, he was two laps down in the 33-lap feature race.

Bortoleto, 20, ultimately finished in second place, while Hadjar finished a lap down. Bortoleto becomes the first driver since Oscar Piastri to win F3 and F2 back-to-back.

“Yeah I stalled, I need an explanation, man,” Hadjar said at the start. “I can’t believe all this hard work for that. The worst moment of my life, right now.”

His engineer replied: “Yeah I imagine, yeah. Same for me.”

Bortoleto, who is driving in F1 for Sauber next year, led by 4.5 points going into the final race of the season and got off to a dream start.

However, after the first round of pit-stops, he dropped down to P10 and complained that he was struggling with his brakes.

At this stage, his Invicta Racing were making him aware that all he effectively had to do to win the title was finish the race, or at least finish in the top-10.

open image in gallery Gabriel Bortoleto claimed the 2024 F2 title ( Getty Images )

Yet Bortoleto did make some moves and in the end finished only two seconds behind race winner Joshua Durksen.

“Let’s go, thanks for this season man, it was amazing,” Bortoleto said on team radio, after the chequered flag.

He added in his post-race interview: “Best feeling in the world, so much adrenaline. Everyone is here to support me. I’m not thinking now, I’m on another planet.

open image in gallery Bortoleto will drive for Sauber in F1 next year ( Getty Images )

“I didn’t know if Isack was out and in, I was so focused on the win.

“I couldn’t ask for more. I achieved everything I wanted to, now I have a seat for next year. It’s the best feeling ever, I’m super proud.”

Bortoleto will drive alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next year – the first Brazilian driver on the F1 grid since Felipe Massa in 2017.

Hadjar is also in contention for a promotion to F1. Should Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull (as is expected), Hadjar is the obvious candidate to join RB.