Jack Doohan promoted to F1 seat at Alpine to replace Esteban Ocon in 2025

Jack Doohan will race for Alpine next year after his promotion to Formula 1 was announced on Friday morning.

The 21-year-old Australian, son of five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick Doohan, has been the team’s reserve driver for the last two years.

He finished third in Formula 2 last year and has now been rewarded for his patience on the sidelines with a call-up to the 20-driver grid next year. He will replace Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.

Should Daniel Ricciardo extend his stay with RB or Red Bull next year, it means there will be three Australians on the grid in 2025, with Doohan joining McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

“I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with Alpine F1 Team,” Doohan, who will partner Pierre Gasly in 2025, said.

“I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management. There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.

“It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality.

“It’s an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.”

Doohan, who finished runner-up in Formula 3 in 2021, will continue as reserve driver for the remaining 10 races of the 2024 season.

Jack Doohan has been promoted to a race seat at Alpine ( Getty Images )

New Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes said: “We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1.

“Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway. Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential.

“He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team. Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed.

“We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.”