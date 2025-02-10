Jacques Villeneuve lands new F1 role alongside Jenson Button at Williams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacques Villeneuve has returned to Williams F1 as an ambassador alongside fellow world champion Jenson Button and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

Villeneuve, who appeared as a pundit twice last year for Sky Sports F1 and is known for his forthright opinions, won the 1997 F1 world championship with the team and was the last Williams driver to win the title.

Now, he joins 2009 world champion Button and Indy NXT racer Chadwick as a team ambassador as Williams look to “strengthen the connection between the team’s celebrated history and its ambitious future.”

Villeneuve remarked: “Williams has been a crucial part of my life, filled with fond memories.

“I am ecstatic to be part of the family again, and to help celebrate the team’s heritage while supporting its future.”

Button, who is also a pundit for Sky, made his F1 debut for Williams in 2000 while Chadwick will also fulfil the role of F1 Academy adviser to Lia Block.

Jacques Villeneuve has been named as a Williams ambassador ( Getty Images )

“It’s a privilege to have Jenson, Jacques and Jamie with the team for 2025,” said Williams team principal James Vowles.

“Together they are the perfect representation of this iconic team: the history we have made, our proud tradition of investing in future champions and opening up access to motorsport, and our ambition and determination to make history again.

“Jenson and Jacques made their F1 debuts with Williams and went on to become World Champions, while Jamie has broken boundaries for women in motorsport as a Williams Racing driver and mentor to Lia. We are delighted to have them as part of the next chapter in Williams’ story.”

The 2025 F1 season starts on 16 March with the Australian Grand Prix. Williams reveal their 2025 livery this Friday at their Silverstone launch event with driver pairing Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon expected to be present.