Jamie Chadwick keeps Williams role for next season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Chadwick has been retained as an academy driver at Williams despite securing a full-time deal to race in the United States.

The 24-year-old from Bath, who has been the dominant force of the all-female W Series – winning the championship on three occasions – has agreed to drive for Andretti Autosport in this season’s Indy Nxt series.

However, Williams have confirmed that Chadwick will remain with them in a support role.

The British outfit, who have a new team principal following James Vowles’ switch from Mercedes, say Chadwick will “continue with a personalised simulator program to aid in her progression as a driver and provide valuable support to the team’s race preparations”.

Chadwick says Williams’ commitment keeps her Formula One dream possible. It is 47 years since a female driver, Italian Lella Lombardi, last took part in an F1 race.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing,” said Chadwick, who joined the team’s academy in 2019.

“Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula One dream alive is very important. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”