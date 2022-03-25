Formula One is awaiting news from the Saudi Arabian authorities after a blaze broke out 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit.

Smoke billowed across the track, reportedly from an oil depot, as Lewis Hamilton and his fellow F1 drivers took part in the opening running of the weekend.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but it comes only days after an attack on an oil depot in Jeddah.

The Associated Press reported Yemen’s Houthis rebels acknowledged they launched a series of attacks on the kingdom.

The fire appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot the Houthis attacked in recent days, according to Saudi Arabia state TV.

An F1 statement said: “The position at the moment is that we are waiting for further information from the authorities on what has happened.”

World champion Max Verstappen reported to his Red Bull team over the radio that he could detect the smoke.

“I smell a bit of a burning feeling,” said the Dutchman. “I am not sure if it is my car, or another car.”

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: “We are happy it is not your car.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in the opening session ahead of Verstappen. Hamilton was ninth for Mercedes.

The second session was delayed by the fire but got underway 15 minutes after the scheduled start time of 8pm local time.