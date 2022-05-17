Jenson Button hints at future F1 team principal role
Button says he could potentially see himself in such a position in the future
Jenson Button has hinted he could one day be tempted by a team principal role in Formula One.
The former F1 world champion currently works as a Sky Sports pundit and an advisor for Williams, and he has had some experience of leading a team in the recently devised Extreme E series.
F1’s Drive to Survive docu-series on Netflix has brought the role of team principals to the fore, and in particular the rivalry between Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Mercedes Toto Wolff.
Commenting on an online Q&A, Button says he could potentially see himself in such a position in the future.
“It looks like a tough job [with] lots of arguing with other team principals,” said Button. “But who knows what the future holds? There is a lot of other stuff that I would like to do but yeah, maybe one day.”
