FIA push back imposing of jewellery ban on Lewis Hamilton and other F1 drivers

The FIA have pushed back the strict enforcement of jewellery regulations on drivers, allowing Lewis Hamilton to race at the Monaco Grand Prix without threat of sanction.

Formula 1’s controlling body has clamped down on the wearing of jewellery by drivers while in their cars this season, more strenously enforcing a rule that has been in place since 2005.

The decision has been criticised by Mercedes’ Hamilton, who has a nose stud that would have required surgery to remove.

The seven-time world champion was granted a two-race exemption to allow its removal that was due to expire ahead of the race in Monte Carlo, but reports now suggest that stricter rules will not be enforced until June 30.

That means the British Grand Prix, where the race weekend begins on July 1, will be the first race under a rule that will be re-worded to lessen the room for interpretation.

“The wearing of jewellery during the competition can hinder both medical interventions as well as subsequent diagnosis and treatment should it be required following an accident,” new F1 race director Niels Wittich said about the decision to look more closely this season.

“The presence of jewellery can slow the emergency removal of driver safety equipment such as helmet, balaclava, and overalls.

“The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start.”

Wittich’s decision brought him into conflict with Hamilton, who also wears earrings and described the decision as a “step backwards”.

“When they [the FIA] told me about the jewellery, they were saying safety is everything,” Hamilton said.

“I said, “Well, what’s happened for the last 16 years? I’ve had jewellery on for 16 years. So was safety not an issue back then?”

“I feel like it’s almost like a step backwards, if you think about the steps we are taking as a sport, and the more important causes that we need to be focused on.

“I think we’ve made really great strides as a sport. This is such a small thing.”

Hamilton’s stance has been backed by fellow former F1 world champion Damon Hill.

The 1996 Drivers’ Championship winner wore items of jewellery during his career and believes that drivers should be permitted to make a “personal choice” on the matter, signing a release absolving the FIA of responsibility for any issues of safety that then may arise.

“I raced my entire career wearing a gold chain and a Saint Christopher and there was nothing that would have persuaded me to take that off,” Hill told Sky Sports.

“They can try but I mean honestly I’m racing with my Saint Christopher. There comes a time it is a personal choice.

“I understand the argument about MRI scanners and if doctors have to work they don’t want to waste time in taking out piercings but by the same token all these drivers are adults and they are surely able to assess the risks by now and make that choice themselves.

“If they pay the price for wearing piercings at some point in some extraordinary situation than that’s their choice. But I understand the FIA’s position which is they have to ensure the best situation for everybody.

“But if they got them to sign a release…I mean every time we get into a racing car we sign releases. The team were absolved, the tyre company was absolved, the engine company was absolved of any responsibility.

“All they have to do is come up with a contract that says we knew and accept the risk, and you sign a document that says I accept that it is my fault if anything goes wrong.”