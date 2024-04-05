For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Leclerc will wear a special helmet this weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to godfather Jules Bianchi.

Former F1 driver Bianchi died in 2015 after a crash at the 2014 race at Suzuka – F1’s only fatality since Ayrton’s Senna tragic accident in 1994.

Ferrari driver Leclerc was close with Bianchi, with the two families enjoying a great relationship and Frenchman Bianchi helping Monegasque Leclerc through the karting ranks.

Now Leclerc, ahead of this weekend’s race in Japan, is paying homage to his lost friend and mentor with a helmet featuring Bianchi’s number 17 logo and his main colours.

“A special helmet in memory of a very special person for me,” Leclerc said on social media. “10 years this year since we have lost Jules here in Japan.

“So many memories together that I’ll never ever forget. I miss you and I’ll do everything to bring that helmet on the top step of the podium on Sunday.”

Bianchi was in his second season driving for Marussia when he lost control of his car in extremely wet and dark conditions in October 2014 at Suzuka.

Hi car collided with a recovery truck and the 25-year-old was placed into an induced coma. He remained comatose until he passed away in July 2015.

Leclerc is four points off championship leader Max Verstappen ahead of the fourth race of the 2024 season on Sunday.