‘You’re f***ing kidding me!’ Kevin Magnussen stunned after claiming pole in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen was in a state of shock after claiming a shock pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday night.

The Dane will start Saturday’s sprint race at the front of the pack - Haas’ first ever pole in Formula 1 - with Max Verstappen in second and George Russell in third.

It was Russell’s crash in Q3, as he beeched his Mercedes in the gravel, which led to a red flag - with Magnussen top of the standings after he left the pit lane first to set the quickest time before the rain fell.

“You’re kidding! You’re f***ing kidding me! I’ve never felt like this in my life! Don’t celebrate yet!” beamed Magnussen, after he was told he was in top spot by his race engineer.

When the dust settled and it was clear no driver was going to improve their time in wet conditions, the Dane struggled for words after claiming his first pole in F1.

““I don’t know what to say, the team put me out on track at exactly the right moment,” he said. “We’re on pole, it’s incredible - thank you to Gene Haas, Guenther, and this opportunity. It’s been an amazing journey, so thank you!”

He later told Sky: “I still can’t really believe it, what a phenomenal job the team did to be the first car out on track. That was the crucial part today.

“I’ve just got to enjoy this moment, seeing my white little Haas car on pole. It’s good fun. I don’t know if I will sleep, I’ll have a good evening!”

Kevin Magnussen (centre) was in a state of shock after claiming a shock pole position in Brazil (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said: “If you dream about it, you’re scared to dream about it!

We’re trying hard for seven years, circumstances let us pull this one off. It wasn’t luck, right tyres, right time, Kevin put the lap out at the right time. He put a lap down and it stuck!

“I think Kevin deserves a lot, the team deserve a lot. We always work hard, we never give up - you will always have naysayers but welcome to our pole position to the naysayers!

“This is down to Gene [Haas] who kept on believing in us. The whole team thanks him for the opportunity he’s giving us! We’re not getting too excited, we want to focus on the race and win points.”