Lando Norris says overcoming qualifying struggles makes Monaco pole his best

Lando Norris says overcoming his qualifying struggles makes pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix the best of his career.

The British driver set a new record around the streets of Monte Carlo of 1:09.954 to beat local hero Charles Leclerc to pole by 0.109 seconds.

Norris, who has bemoaned his qualifying slip-ups throughout the season, put it together at the death to clinch his first pole since the season-opener in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old has been open about his Saturday struggles hindering his championship bid after qualifying sixth in Bahrain, 10th in Saudi Arabia and a disappointing fourth in Imola last weekend.

But Norris put all doubts aside with a flawless lap and says his 11th pole position is his most prized.

“Even if it was any other track, I think this is the pole that means the most to me because of what has happened over the last couple of months – it might not seem like a lot – but for me it is quite a big deal,” Norris said.

“It means a lot, not just because it has been a while since I have been here but just because of how things have gone over the last couple of months in qualifying.

“To come here with a fresh mindset and plenty more opportunities, it is a harder place to do it because it is more difficult as a lap, more exciting, more pressure.”

Leclerc sparked jubilant scenes when he clinched his first home victory after numerous near-misses last season and the Monaco master topped every practice session to hint at a fourth pole in five years here.

The Monegasque toppled Norris’ initial time but the McLaren man responded brilliantly to take pole.

“To classify it as a breakthrough you need consistency of results,” Norris added.

“It is positive and a breakthrough that I had a good Saturday which is at least a step in the right direction which I am very, very happy about.

“I don’t think I have ever doubted what I can do, I got frustrated, I have not been happy because if I don’t get pole I am not going to be happy.

“I have not doubted what I am capable of doing and having a day like today certainly backs that up.”

Oscar Piastri, who leads Norris by 13 points in the championship standings, qualified third ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton crashed into the barriers at Massenet in final practice, forcing extensive repairs to his car, but responded well to claim his best qualifying position – aside from a sprint session – of the season.

But he was summoned to the stewards for impeding Max Verstappen – who qualified fifth – in Q1 and was hit with a three-place grid penalty, meaning he will start from seventh.

Ferrari appeared to inform their driver that the Dutchman was on a slow lap, with Hamilton saying: “You said he was slowing down, f*** sake man!”

Monaco is widely considered to be the most crucial qualifying session of the year, due to it being nigh-on impossible to overtake around the narrow streets of the principality.

But the FIA has introduced a mandatory two pit-stop rule for this season in a bid to create more strategy options.

Norris admits that makes life more tricky for the pole-sitter than in recent years, saying: “Sadly I think there will be more opportunity for everyone. Formula One has tried to put on more of a show.

“In my position now I probably don’t agree with what’s been done but I’m not the one who makes the rules.”

Leclerc said: “I think there will be a bit of chaos. I think we might be under pressure from cars that we don’t expect from the back.”

Mercedes endured a miserable qualifying, with George Russell breaking down and Kimi Antonelli crashing out. They will start 14th and 15th respectively.