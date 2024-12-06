Lando Norris sets pace in Abu Dhabi as Charles Leclerc hit with 10-place penalty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lando Norris set the practice pace and McLaren were handed a further boost in their bid to secure the Formula One constructors’ championship as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was hit with a 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi.

The British team, bidding to win the title for the first time since 1998, hold a 21-point lead over Ferrari heading into this weekend’s season finale.

Realistically, the Scuderia – chasing their first crown since 2007 – will need a one-two finish on Sunday to overhaul McLaren but the chances of that happening were dealt a major blow when Leclerc’s penalty was confirmed after Friday’s opening practice session.

Ferrari were forced to change the battery pack on his car, exceeding the elements permitted to be used across the season.

Leclerc set the pace in the opening running, ahead of McLaren’s Norris. The pair are battling to finish second to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with Norris eight points ahead of Leclerc.

But it was Norris who finished the day on top of the standings as McLaren underlined their strength around the Yas Marina Circuit.

The 25-year-old was 0.234 seconds clear of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with Carlos Sainz and Leclerc fourth and sixth respectively for Ferrari.

Verstappen complained of issues with his Red Bull car throughout the session and could only post the 17th-fastest time.

Ferrari lined up with Leclerc’s brother Arthur standing in for Sainz in FP1, making them the first brothers in F1 history to take part in a session for the same team.