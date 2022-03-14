Lando Norris unhappy with some elements of new Drive to Survive season

Lando Norris has become the latest Formula 1 driver to publicly accuse the makers of Netflix documentary Drive to Survive of manipulating footage to spin a narrative - though the McLaren driver admits he likes the “insight” the show gives to fans.

The fourth series of the popular show premiered on the streaming platform last week, covering the dramatic 2021 F1 season.

With slick presentation and significant access to teams and drivers, it has been credited with expanding the sport’s fanbase, particularly in the United States, and marketing the sport to a new demographics.

However Drive to Survive has been criticised for creating storylines to dramatise aspects of the sport, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggesting that the makers “create a spin to the narrative” and “put scenes together that didn’t happen”.

Norris has also spotted an apparent moment of crafty editing, with footage from the Bahrain Grand Prix that appears to show the 22-year-old angry with teammate Daniel Ricciardo not quite what it seems.

“There’s a bit of me and Daniel going side by side in turn one when we are not even close and I claim he pushes me off, which is from a completely different race,” explained Norris.

“There are things which may be a bit too much like that and I don’t agree too much with it. But on the whole, I think it’s just exciting and good for everyone.

“As long as they don’t overdo it and literally make someone look like they have done something they definitely haven’t, I think that’s too far. As long as they don’t do that, it’s good.”

Norris was joined at McLaren by the experienced Ricciardo ahead of the 2021 season, and the show covers their burgeoning partnership.

The British-Belgian driver believes that he perhaps comes out slightly more favourably than his teammate, and wonders if the Australian might feel aggrieved.

“I watched episodes one and two,” Norris said of the fourth series. “I won’t spoil it as it’s the first proper introduction to Daniel, myself and us at McLaren. I think it’s good, gives you good insight.

“From my side it looks good, maybe not so much from the other side [Ricciardo’s] but there are obviously some comments here and there that may be out of place.

“When you are the person it’s about, you don’t agree with it so much because it can make you look like you said something at a time and place which is definitely not correct.”