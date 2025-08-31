Dejected Lando Norris reacts to massive F1 title blow: ‘It hurts’
Norris was forced to retire in the closing stages of the Dutch Grand Prix and now trails Oscar Piastri by 34 points in the title race with nine races to go
Lando Norris put on a brave face after a seismic F1 championship swing against him following an unfortunate retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.
Norris, running safely in second place behind McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri, suffered an oil leak with seven laps to go and was forced to retire.
Piastri went on to claim victory and extended his lead from nine points to 34 points, with nine races left this season. Norris, however, reflected on a cruel end to his afternoon on the bankside by the side of the track.
Asked how he felt after the race, a dejected Norris told Sky Sports F1: “Not much, I just want to go and have a burger and go home.
“The pace was there, I was quick today. It’s impossible to overtake here, was happy that I could stay within two seconds, so that’s an impressive race around here.
“A positive race, but it didn’t mean anything. I couldn’t get past, just not my weekend, unlucky yesterday and today, that’s life, take it on the chin.
“We’ll wait and see, it is frustrating. It hurts, to lose 18 points for second place… I just have to keep fighting, do what I can.
“I take the positives, look on, try and bounce back, I’ve got tough competition but will really make sure to do what I can.”
Max Verstappen finished second at his home race while Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar picked up a memorable first podium in Formula 1.
Ferrari endured a day to forget, however, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out.
The next race is Ferrari’s traditional home race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, next week.
