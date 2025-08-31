Dejected Lando Norris reacts to massive F1 title blow: ‘It hurts’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris put on a brave face after a seismic F1 championship swing against him following an unfortunate retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris, running safely in second place behind McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri, suffered an oil leak with seven laps to go and was forced to retire.

Piastri went on to claim victory and extended his lead from nine points to 34 points, with nine races left this season. Norris, however, reflected on a cruel end to his afternoon on the bankside by the side of the track.

open image in gallery Norris reacts after being forced to retire from the Dutch Grand Prix ( Formula 1 )

Asked how he felt after the race, a dejected Norris told Sky Sports F1: “Not much, I just want to go and have a burger and go home.

“The pace was there, I was quick today. It’s impossible to overtake here, was happy that I could stay within two seconds, so that’s an impressive race around here.

“A positive race, but it didn’t mean anything. I couldn’t get past, just not my weekend, unlucky yesterday and today, that’s life, take it on the chin.

“We’ll wait and see, it is frustrating. It hurts, to lose 18 points for second place… I just have to keep fighting, do what I can.

open image in gallery McLaren’s Oscar Piastri celebrates winning the Dutch Grand Prix ( PA Wire )

“I take the positives, look on, try and bounce back, I’ve got tough competition but will really make sure to do what I can.”

Max Verstappen finished second at his home race while Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar picked up a memorable first podium in Formula 1.

Ferrari endured a day to forget, however, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out.

The next race is Ferrari’s traditional home race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, next week.