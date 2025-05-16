Lando Norris explains decision to step away from social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris believes social media is a waste of time and says ditching it has given him more chance to do the things he enjoys.

The British driver has become one of the biggest and most recognisable figures in Formula One over recent years and has 9.9million followers on Instagram.

But the 25-year-old revealed he has turned away from his social media accounts and is relishing having more chance to get away from his F1 life.

Norris was commenting after Lewis Hamilton unfollowed everyone on his Instagram account, having also done so after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 where he lost out on the title to Max Verstappen.

“Yeah, I’ve not been on social media for a few weeks now,” Norris said at Imola.

“It’s just not something I enjoy. I don’t need to, it’s my life, I can do what I like.

“I enjoy not going on my phone as much as I used to. I mean, I still use my phone and I am still texting my friends, all these things.

“But I just see social media, from my perspective, more of a waste of my time and energy and I just don’t need that, don’t want it.

“I don’t find it interesting. I wouldn’t say I feel better. I just feel like I have got more time to do things that I want to do.

“I want to spend time with my friends and go and play golf and train and do things that are productive.

open image in gallery Norris trails Oscar Piastri by 16 points heading into Imola

“Lewis can do what he wants. Good for him.”

Norris spent much of last season in pursuit of Max Verstappen and his maiden F1 title, ultimately falling short as the Dutchman clinched his fourth successive crown.

McLaren have started this season with the grid’s dominant car but it is Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri who has set the pace with four wins from six races giving the Australian a 16-point lead ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“It’s just another competitor. It’s just another guy but he’s just dressed in the same colours,” Norris said.

“If anything it makes it better that I know there is no reason why I should not be able to do the same.

“With another car it is hard to know what is different and what their capabilities are, their strengths and weaknesses.

“So it gives a clearer view of what areas to improve.”