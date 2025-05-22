Lando Norris says ‘complicated’ Monaco Grand Prix could provide surprise winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris predicts Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix will be “complicated” and thinks a mandatory two-stop race could lead to a surprise winner.

The event is the jewel in the Formula One crown and undoubtably the most famous on the 24-race calendar.

But the prestigious venue, which sees the cars hurtle past Casino Square, round the famed hairpin, through the tunnel and along the principality’s harbour, rarely tends to lend itself to great racing.

The FIA has opted to impose a minimum two pit stops for this year’s race in a bid to mix up strategies and offer more entertainment on a track where overtaking is nigh-on impossible.

Norris says he has not given too much thought to strategy options but thinks the move will create more headaches on Sunday.

“It’s something I don’t need to be overthinking but it’ll be a complicated race for sure.

“It’s not as simple as just boxing twice, you know.

“It’s an opportunity, I think that’s the biggest thing, that there is opportunity for everyone.

“I think there can be more luck involved for anyone. It’s easier to have probably a surprise winner this weekend, which is good and bad.

“If you’re up the front, then that’s not something you want. But if you’re a bit further back, then it’s a perfect opportunity for you.

“So, yeah, opportunity is probably the best way to put it.”

Norris is second in the drivers’ championship, trailing team-mate Oscar Piastri by 13 points.

Max Verstappen is 22 points off the lead after victory at Imola a week ago, where Norris passed Piastri late on to clinch second.

The British driver again bemoaned a qualifying slip-up which left him fourth on the grid, after previous disappointing Saturdays in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this season.

Qualifying has always been key to success in Monaco, given the lack of overtaking, and Norris admits it is a problem he hopes to cure this weekend.

“I’m confident I have the speed,” Norris added. “But, you know, it’s true that this year I’ve not been able to put things together as well as what I have done in the past for many, many years.

“I’ve just not done well enough this season. It’s not like I’m doing a bad job but when you’re against the best in the world, not doing a perfect job is also the definition of probably doing a bad job.

“My Sundays I don’t even need to think about. I’m very happy with. My opportunity is on Saturday.”

In contrast, Mercedes’ George Russell has been strong in qualifying this season.

The 27-year-old has qualified in the top five at every race this season and is optimistic of a good weekend in Monaco.

“We are excited for this weekend. I think people know that quali has been a strength, we have been within a tenth of pole on so many occasions,” Russell said.

“With this two-stop strategy it is going to be really interesting to see how it pans out because in the past it was solely about qualifying.

“I don’t think that is going to be the case this weekend, race pace isn’t meaningless.

“We know that hasn’t been a strength, so a little bit of mixed feelings.”