George Russell believes Lando Norris ‘should win every race’ this season

George Russell has claimed that Lando Norris has the car to win every race this season and said McLaren’s advantage is even bigger than Red Bull enjoyed.

Norris cemented his status as the favourite to land his maiden world championship with a statement victory at last weekend’s rain-hit Australian Grand Prix.

Although Norris finished just 0.8 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, at one stage, in drying conditions, McLaren were the class of the field.

After the opening round of the 2023 season, Russell, who crossed the line in third in Melbourne, claimed Red Bull would be unbeatable.

Red Bull went on to win all but one of the races that season with Verstappen cruising to the title in the most dominant year Formula One has ever seen.

And speaking about McLaren ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, Mercedes driver Russell said: “Their car is definitely capable of winning every race. Their car should win every race.

“I don’t think they will, let’s see, but the gap they have on everybody this year was bigger than Red Bull has ever had.

“Red Bull’s advantage was maybe three or four tenths, but the advantage we are seeing from McLaren right now is definitely bigger than that.

“But you know, when Max was in that car he was pretty reliable every single lap and he did every single run in Q3 or throughout qualifying, and it was never really in question.

“Hopefully we can be there to capitalise like we did last weekend because it should have been a one-two finish for them (McLaren).”

By the time the second safety car was introduced on lap 34 in Melbourne, after Fernando Alonso crashed out, Norris was 18 seconds clear of third-placed Verstappen and more than half-a-minute in front of Russell, who was running in fourth.

He arrives here in Shanghai leading the drivers’ standings for the first time – ending Verstappen’s 63-race streak at the summit – and the 25-year-old conceded in the aftermath of the opening round that he now has to be considered the title favourite given the early advantage his McLaren team holds.

But asked whether his mindset has changed, Norris said: “It makes no difference for me at the minute. I’m not thinking about it. I don’t really care about it.

“It shouldn’t change anything I do, it shouldn’t change what the team do. I had one good weekend. People need to calm down a little bit.

“I know I stay focused and I try and do the same here this weekend, but I probably won’t even think of the championship until at least halfway through the year.”