Lando Norris has significantly extended his lead in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship following a commanding victory at Sunday’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, yet he remains wary of Max Verstappen’s enduring threat.

The McLaren driver now holds a 24-point advantage over his team-mate Oscar Piastri at the top of the standings.

Despite Norris’s dominant performance, Verstappen mounted an impressive recovery drive from a pit-lane start to secure third place at Interlagos, limiting the championship damage to just 10 points against Norris.

However, the British driver now leads Verstappen by 49 points, with only 83 points remaining across the final three rounds of the season.

Norris, reflecting on the championship battle, stated: "I’m sure Max’s going to be a threat in terms of races, and you never know with the championship. So, it’s pointless trying to guess and come up with these things."

He acknowledged Verstappen’s raw pace, adding, "With how quick he was, he would have won if he started higher up. But that’s racing. Not everyone puts it together, and it’s easy to make mistakes in the world that we live in. Max will be a threat because he always is. He’s always there, he’s always fighting, and I’m sure he’ll fight to the end. I look forward to it."

open image in gallery Lando Norris has refused to rule Max Verstappen out of the title race (Fernando Llano/AP) ( AP )

Verstappen’s title aspirations appeared all but over after the Dutch Grand Prix in August, where he trailed by 104 points.

The Red Bull driver then staged a remarkable comeback with a series of strong performances in a car that, for much of the season, was considered inferior to Norris’s McLaren.

However, a shock Q1 exit in Sao Paulo qualifying led him to immediately dismiss his championship chances. Even after his charge to third, Verstappen believes catching Norris is now out of reach as the 24-round season nears its conclusion.

"We didn’t lose the championship here. We lost the championship from the first race of the season until Zandvoort (on August 31)," Verstappen explained.

"We had a lot of weekends where we simply were not quick enough. Then, of course, there is a big gap to the front. We had good moments where you get some points back, but not enough, and that’s how the season goes."

Norris will aim to further solidify his lead on the Las Vegas Strip on November 22, before the penultimate race in Qatar on November 30, and the season finale in Abu Dhabi a week later.