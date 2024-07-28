Lando Norris rues ‘stupid mistakes’ in bid to beat Max Verstappen in F1 battle

Support truly

Lando Norris said “stupid mistakes” were destroying his bid to beat Max Verstappen to the Formula One world championship.

Verstappen served a 10-place grid penalty in Belgium on Sunday, but heads into the sport’s summer break with an extended title lead over Norris after he finished one place ahead of his rival.

Norris lined up from fourth on the grid, but a week on from a poor getaway at the Hungaroring – which allowed McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to take control of the race and claim his maiden win – the Englishman was left to rue another bad start.

The 24-year-old held his position ahead of the opening La Source corner, but he dipped his rear-left tyre into the gravel on exit which cost him dearly on the 220mph drag through Eau Rouge and into the Kemmel Straight.

Suddenly, Norris was seventh and midway through the second lap, Verstappen – who had started seven places behind him following his grid sanction – was just one position back in eighth.

McLaren’s strategy will also be back in the spotlight after Verstappen undercut Norris at the opening round of pit stops.

We have got what it takes to fight and battle but I have just not been on it. I will go away, forget about it and then come back stronger Lando Norris

Verstappen stopped on lap 10 but Norris was not hauled in for his first of two tyre changes until lap 15. When he left the pits, he was six seconds behind the Dutchman and he did not have the pace to get back past the Red Bull.

“I need the summer break for a reset,” said a deflated Norris.

“I have given away a lot of points over the last three or four races because of stupid stuff, mistakes and bad starts.

“It has been silly things, not even difficult stuff. I tried to stay out of trouble here to make sure I didn’t get hit, and then I misjudged it and ended up off the track.

“There isn’t one reason. I am just trying a bit too hard and maybe paying the price for that.

“We have got what it takes to fight and battle but I have just not been on it. I will go away, forget about it and then come back stronger.”

Norris trails Verstappen by 78 points – the equivalent of more than three victories – with 10 rounds remaining.