Lando Norris hits back at ‘clueless’ critics of McLaren contract

Lando Norris has labelled people speculating over his long-term future at McLaren as "clueless".

The 22-year-old signed a new deal that keeps him with the British team until 2025 earlier this year but that has failed to dampen talk about him moving on at some point.

Former world champion Jenson Button is one of those to question the decision describing himself as "surprised" given McLaren's struggles on track of late.

Norris, though, is more than happy where he is.

"They're clueless," he told Sky Sports. "I don't know why... everyone thinks they know, he definitely could have gone here, he could have done that.

"But most of the time they know absolutely nothing, all these people coming up with these conclusions."

McLaren ended the 2021 season fourth in the constructors' standings and they remain comfortably behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes again after 10 races in 2022.

"I have a good team around me so we know where I want to be and when, what the team can offer me going into the future," Norris added.

"I still believe it's the best place for me because it's where I've grown up, I know what we have coming."