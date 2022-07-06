Lando Norris hits back at ‘clueless’ critics of McLaren contract

The 22-year-old’s deal runs until 2025 but that has failed to dampen talk over his long-term future

Sports Staff
Wednesday 06 July 2022 10:15
Comments
F1 Driver Zhou Guanyu Says Halo Device Saved His Life

Lando Norris has labelled people speculating over his long-term future at McLaren as "clueless".

The 22-year-old signed a new deal that keeps him with the British team until 2025 earlier this year but that has failed to dampen talk about him moving on at some point.

Former world champion Jenson Button is one of those to question the decision describing himself as "surprised" given McLaren's struggles on track of late.

Norris, though, is more than happy where he is.

"They're clueless," he told Sky Sports. "I don't know why... everyone thinks they know, he definitely could have gone here, he could have done that.

Recommended

"But most of the time they know absolutely nothing, all these people coming up with these conclusions."

McLaren ended the 2021 season fourth in the constructors' standings and they remain comfortably behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes again after 10 races in 2022.

"I have a good team around me so we know where I want to be and when, what the team can offer me going into the future," Norris added.

"I still believe it's the best place for me because it's where I've grown up, I know what we have coming."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in