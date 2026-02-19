Lando Norris admits McLaren have ‘quite a bit to improve’ ahead of F1 title defence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris is feeling at the peak of his abilities as he prepares for his Formula One title defence, despite acknowledging that his McLaren car still requires "quite a bit" of improvement.

The 26-year-old secured his maiden drivers’ world championship last season, dethroning Max Verstappen after a challenging year marked by personal doubts.

Having navigated the immense pressure to claim the crown, Norris now exudes confidence, though he recognises the significant work ahead for his team to contend with rivals Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull at next month's season opener in Melbourne.

Speaking in Bahrain, Norris stated: "At the minute, we’re a little bit off, so to match the race pace of some of the others, we have to push a bit more and then we have more degradations."

open image in gallery Lando Norris held off Max Verstappen to win his first F1 title in 2025 (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added: "I would love to (win), but I don’t think there’s like a responsibility. Always in life I’ll do my best to defend it and continue it, but it’s a new season with loads of new challenges.

“It’s not as simple as just continuing from last year and saying it’s the same thing again. You know at the minute we have to improve the car quite a bit if we want to compete a bit more to be confident for the first race, but I feel confident."

Norris concluded, reflecting on his personal growth: "I feel better than I’ve ever done. Certainly after last year in winning the championship, that’s given me the confidence, so it’s reassuring to know that I’ve done it once and therefore I believe I can do it again.

“That’s a good thing, but it’s a long season and I’ll make sure I do my part. Together as a team we’ll make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to do it again."