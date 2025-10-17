Lando Norris sets scorching pace in practice for United States Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris set a commanding pace in practice for the United States Grand Prix to throw down the gauntlet to title rival Oscar Piastri.

Norris has arrived in Austin 22 points adrift of his McLaren team-mate in the standings.

The British driver is facing unspecified “repercussions” from his own team after McLaren decided he was responsible for banging wheels with team-mate Piastri on the first lap in Singapore a fortnight ago.

It is understood those consequences will be sporting ones and Norris suggested it could even be something that counts against him for the rest of the season.

His quest to overhaul Piastri and clinch the drivers’ championship, having finished ahead of his team-mate at each of the last three races, began in thumping fashion in the only practice session of the weekend.

He ended the session 0.279 seconds clear of third-placed Piastri, with Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg claiming an impressive second ahead of Fernando Alonso in fourth.

Max Verstappen, who has tentatively emerged as a title hopeful as he chases a fifth successive crown, is 63 points behind Piastri heading into the weekend. He was fifth fastest, over three tenths adrift.

There are 33 points up for grabs across the weekend in Austin, with Saturday’s sprint followed by Sunday’s main race.

Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at the Circuit of the Americas, enjoyed a strong opening session and was over half-a-second clear of the field on the initial hard-tyre runs.

Once the soft tyres went on, he slipped down the order in his Ferrari, finishing the session down in eighth.

Qualifying for the sprint gets under way at 1630 local time (2230 BST).