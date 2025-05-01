Lando Norris ‘not worried at all’ about stalling Formula One title challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris said he must kick his stalling Formula One championship challenge into gear at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Norris heads into the sixth round of the new season in Florida 10 points behind McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and without a victory since the opening race in Melbourne.

Norris has started the past two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on the back foot after qualifying sixth and 10th respectively. He recovered to finish third in Bahrain, and then fourth in Saudi Arabia, but Piastri won both events.

However, when asked if he fears the championship momentum is moving in Piastri’s direction, Norris replied: “No, I am not worried at all.

“He (Piastri) is doing a good job and he deserves it.

“I don’t believe so much in momentum. Clearly I have made some mistakes, and not been at the level I need to be at. But I believe I can get there soon enough.

“It is round six of 24, although I know I cannot say that forever. I know I need to get a move on and to get into gear. I am doing my best. The speed is there and the race pace is there. It is just one thing (qualifying) that I need to tidy up but I am confident I can do that.

“It is not a lack of speed or ability. Things have not clicked. But I am working on it, and hopefully this weekend I can put it into practice.”

Norris ended his his winless run in F1 – a streak of 110 races – by taking victory at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium last year.

And Norris said: “It is a place that brings back good memories. I dreamt as a kid to win in F1 and to stand on the top step and I was able to do it here.

“There are a lot of things that have brought a smile to my face since I have returned, and I plan to do it again.”

Earlier, Max Verstappen was withdrawn from his scheduled media commitments ahead of the birth of his first child.

Verstappen, 27, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

The Dutchman, who is currently third in the standings, just two points adrift of Norris, had been due to speak to the media on Thursday.

But his Red Bull team said the defending champion would not be at the circuit.

Verstappen is expected to return on Friday for practice and sprint qualifying.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend the track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time to respect the privacy of Max and his family.”