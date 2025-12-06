Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

What does Lando Norris need to win the 2025 F1 world championship in Abu Dhabi?

Norris qualified second for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - the Brit only needs a podium to win the world championship

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 06 December 2025 15:03 GMT
Comments
Lando Norris eyes world title in F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris is in prime position to win the 2025 F1 world championship after qualifying second for the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.

The McLaren driver’s grip on the title was weakened in Las Vegas after a double disqualification and then in Qatar last week after his team botched their race strategy.

Max Verstappen won the race in Qatar while Norris only finished fourth, though did make a key overtake on Kimi Antonelli late in the day. Oscar Piastri had to settle for second place.

Lando Norris leads the world championship by 12 points
Lando Norris leads the world championship by 12 points (Getty Images)

It means the 26-year-old Englishman has a 12-point advantage over Verstappen heading into the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, with Piastri 16 points off his teammate.

So what does Norris need to win the title on Sunday?

Recommended

It now goes down to Abu Dhabi.

TOP-3 - F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points

Norris has a 12-point lead over Verstappen, who is now in second place. Piastri is a further four points back, 16 off his teammate.

It is a normal race weekend in Abu Dhabi. Therefore, Norris will win the world championship if he finishes on the podium at the Yas Marina Circuit.

A minimum third place (15 points) in Abu Dhabi would give Norris an unassailable 27-point lead.

Fourth place (12 points) would give Norris a 24-point lead and, thus, if Verstappen then won the race, the Dutchman would take the title by one point.

Alternatively, Verstappen needs to score 13 more points than Norris. Twelve more points would put them level but, unless Verstappen won, they would both be tied on countback on seven wins each. It then goes to second-place finishes, where Norris has the advantage with eight compared to Verstappen’s five.

Piastri has an even harder task. He needs to score 16 or more points than Norris and four more points than Verstappen.

If they’re all level on points, it goes to countback. As it stands, all three drivers have won seven races, but Norris has eight second-place finishes, compared to five for Verstappen and four for Piastri.

Norris leads Verstappen by 12 points and Piastri by 16 points
Norris leads Verstappen by 12 points and Piastri by 16 points (Getty)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in