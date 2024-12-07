Lewis Hamilton suffers early elimination in Abu Dhabi qualifying
The seven-time world champion was 18th on the timesheets in the opening session ahead of his final race with Mercedes.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the first round of qualifying in his final race weekend as a Mercedes driver in Abu Dhabi.
The seven-time world champion qualified only 18th, hindered by a bollard getting stuck under his Mercedes after Haas driver Kevin Magnussen knocked it into his path.
“I messed that up big time guys. That was bad man, Jesus,” Hamilton said over the team radio.
Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season after 12 years with the Silver Arrows, has struggled this season and is set to finish seventh in the drivers’ standings – the lowest position during his career.