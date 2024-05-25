Charles Leclerc fastest again in Monaco practice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Leclerc continued his impressive form at the Monaco Grand Prix as he finished quickest in final practice.

The Monegasque, who has never triumphed on home soil, topped the time sheets on Friday and was again fastest for Ferrari in the concluding running prior to qualifying.

Leclerc finished 0.197 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton third, three tenths off the pace.

Oscar Piastri took fourth for McLaren, one place clear of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. George Russell finished sixth, 0.599 sec slower than Leclerc.

Verstappen, who said prior to this weekend’s race that the low-speed Monte Carlo layout will not suit his all-conquering Red Bull machine, is also the subject of a stewards’ investigation.

Verstappen is adjudged to have driven “unnecessarily slowly” after he held up a gaggle of cars.

The session was suspended early on after Valtteri Bottas clipped the wall on the exit of the Swimming Pool Chicane before grinding to a halt at Rascasse with suspension failure.

His stoppage caught Hamilton by surprise, with the seven-time world champion forced to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting his former team-mate’s machine.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 78-lap race takes place at 4pm local time (3pm BST).