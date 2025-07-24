Lewis Hamilton reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit: ‘It was remarkable what he did’
Horner, who has been present in F1 since Hamilton’s debut in 2007, lost his job as Red Bull team principal
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Christian Horner after his exit from Red Bull a fortnight ago.
Horner, 51, was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal after 20 years in charge, in a shock announcement which sent shockwaves through the paddock.
Horner won 14 world championships in total across his two decades at the team and has been a fierce rival for Hamilton, both during his time at McLaren and at Mercedes.
Now at Ferrari, Hamilton recalled when he first met Horner at Red Bull and acknowledged the “remarkable” job he did at the team.
“It doesn’t change anything in my life,” Hamilton initially said when asked about Horner.
He then added: “It’s been incredible to see the progress [at Red Bull].
“I sat with Christian back in 2005, sat in his office looking to go into GP2, he was at Arden or something. I wouldn’t say we hit it off from the get-go!
“To see his progression, it was remarkable what he did with the team. To run an organisation that big and that well takes heart and skill, that’s what he brought to the team.
“I wish him all the best.”
Hamilton is eyeing his first podium in Ferrari red this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, after a difficult opening 12 races for his new team.
