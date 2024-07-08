Support truly

Lewis Hamilton sent a motivational message to the England team at Euro 2024 following his win at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver earned his first win in over 30 months as he held off a late challenge from Max Verstappen to win at Silverstone for the ninth time, setting a new record for the most F1 wins at one circuit.

Hamilton’s triumph came a day after England progressed to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 with a tense victory on penalties against Switzerland.

Hamilton watched the shoot-out alongside team-mate George Russell on the main stage at Silverstone and ahead of the semi-final against Netherlands on Wednesday, the 39-year-old Arsenal fan wished Gareth Southgate’s team the best as well as adding: “I’m sure they’ll want to play better.”

Hamilton said: “Yesterday was a really good showing, it’s been a really great time for British sport.

“The penalties were amazing last night. I’ve been in a pub watching a match but watching with 20,000 people was really incredible, I’m really grateful I had that experience with George.

“We wish them all the best. I’m sure they’ll want to play better and know what they need to do to elevate their game. They’ll have lots of learnings, just like we do from every race.

“I’ll be with them.”

England are looking to win a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup, three years on from losing on penalties at Euro 2020 to Italy.

( Getty Images )

Hamilton, meanwhile, was in tears as he experienced a first victory since December 2021 on Sunday. The Mercedes driver, who leaves for Ferrari next year, paid tribute to his team and fans following the win.

“I can’t stop crying,” he said, straight after the race.

“Since 2021, it’s been about every day, getting up to fight and train, put my mind to the task with this amazing team. My last race here with this team, I love them, to win for them, putting in those years, I’m forever grateful.

“To our incredible fans, I can see you every lap, there’s no greater feeling to win here.

“It’s so tough, the important thing is to continue to get up, dig deep when you’re at the bottom of the barrel. There’s been days since 2021 when I thought I wasn’t good enough or couldn’t get back to today but I had a great team, I saw them put the effort in.

“I see my fans around the world, they’re so supportive. I love you guys!”