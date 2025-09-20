Lewis Hamilton reveals why he sold all his cars
Hamilton confirmed ahead of the Azerbaijan GP that he no longer owns the multi-million-pound assortment of limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes, and McLarens
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s most decorated driver with seven world championships and 105 race victories, has revealed he has sold on his extensive car collection, stating he is now "more into art".
Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 40-year-old confirmed he no longer owns the multi-million-pound assortment of limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes, and McLarens.
"I don't have any cars any more," the Briton stated. "I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays." He added, "If I was going to get a car, it would be the (Ferrari) F40. But that's a nice piece of art."
Hamilton was photographed standing next to an F40 at Ferrari's Fiorano test track when he joined the Italian team from Mercedes in January.
Hamilton, a vegan who has been outspoken on environmental issues over the years, said in 2019 that he had got rid of some of his collection and switched to hybrid or electric models. He had already sold his private jet.
"I don't drive any of the cars that I own any more. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC," he said in 2020 while still at Mercedes.
Elsewhere, Hamilton also spoke about his chances at the Baku Grand Prix this weekend: "I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I've found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So, I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that."
A new set of engine and chassis regulations next year threatens to shake up the pecking order in the sport, with Ferrari among many teams hoping for a fast start.
Hamilton has detailed previously how he has written documents to Ferrari engineers back at base in Maranello, in the hope of an improvement in performance next year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments