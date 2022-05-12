F1 faces ‘mission’ to find next US racer as popularity grows, claims Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes it will be a ‘good mission’ for Formula One to find the sport’s next American star.

Last weekend saw the first ever Miami Grand Prix take place - one of two US races this season with the United States GP set for Texas in October.

But there is not a single American driver on the grid in 2022, something which Hamilton feels may be a result of athletes choosing other sports.

Speaking at the Miami GP, he said: “It doesn’t really surprise me. I think it’s perhaps more a cultural thing. You know, here in the States it’s the NFL, NBA. It’s NASCAR, IndyCar.

“In my 16 years of coming over here it’s been such a slow build, trying to bring awareness of the sport. Unfortunately, the Americans have to wake up at odd times in order to watch a Grand Prix.”

The USA has not had a F1 world champion since Mario Andretti claimed the title way back in 1978.

But Hamilton, who has won the championship a record-equalling seven times, feels the addition of Netflix’s Drive to Survive to the sport’s worldwide exposure can help find the next American talent.

He added: “I think this new step that’s been taken, into bringing awareness, the Netflix show, has really just brought in that amazing fan base, a sport fan base that we have that there is here in the US.

“And maybe now’s the time to start focusing on how we can include more people here (in the US) because it’s such a diverse country.

“I’m sure there are some amazing drivers here somewhere as they have so many great sporting talents. So it would be a good mission for us to find the next one.”