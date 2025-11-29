Lewis Hamilton gives telling analysis of Ferrari F1 car before qualifying disaster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton’s end-of-season F1 nightmare continued on Saturday night as he only qualified 18th for the Qatar Grand Prix.

After being eliminated in Q1 at the last race in Las Vegas, qualifying dead-last, and in SQ1 for the sprint race in Qatar, Hamilton could not turn around his wretched form late on Saturday and was eliminated for the third consecutive time in the first session of qualifying.

The seven-time world champion, still without a podium to his name in Ferrari red, was unable to find any further performance out of his troublesome car and will start third-last once again.

Hamilton had earlier in the day finished the sprint race in 17th, having started in the pit-lane, and in stark contrast to his lack of words on Friday, the 40-year-old gave a detailed analysis of the myriad number of issues he is facing at the moment in the cockpit.

“We just don’t have any stability – when I say that, the rear end is not planted, so it sliding, snapping a lot,” Hamilton said about the SF-25 car.

“Then we have bouncing, so when you’re going into corners like turn 10, the thing starts bouncing, we have a lot of mid-corner understeer and then you apply the steering and then it snaps and you try and catch it.

“It’s different between low, medium and high… and it’s a fight like you can’t believe.”

The Briton’s teammate Charles Leclerc also struggled and could only qualify 10th on the grid. A downbeat Hamilton stated after qualifying that the car was “feeling better”, but was again at a loss for words when asked to give a message to the Ferrari fanbase.

“I don’t really have a message right now… I’m sorry,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 for the third consecutive time ( Getty Images )

“But I’m incredibly grateful for the support that I’ve had all year. I mean, I wouldn’t have made it through this year without them.”

Hamilton is currently sixth in the championship standings and is facing his first season without a top-three finish ahead of the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. His replacement at Mercedes, teenager Kimi Antonelli, is only 12 points behind him in the leaderboard.

Hamilton labelled his year the “worst season ever” last weekend in Vegas. The Brit and teammate Leclerc played down words from Ferrari chairman John Elkann three weeks ago, which encouraged the star driver pairing to “talk less and focus on driving.”

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri will start on pole ahead of F1 title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Norris can claim his maiden title if he wins the grand prix in Lusail.