Lewis Hamilton drives Ferrari F1 car on streets of Milan ahead of 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton appeared in a Ferrari car on the streets of Milan on Thursday as anticipation builds towards his first F1 race for the Scuderia.

The 40-year-old, who has moved from Mercedes after 12 years and six world titles, has received a rapturous reception from Ferrari fans since he joined in January.

Now, ahead of the season-opening race in Australia next week, Hamilton appeared alongside teammate Charles Leclerc for a showrun in Milan.

Hamilton drove the SF-21, Ferrari’s 2021 car, while Leclerc drove the SF-90 car, Ferrari’s 2019 challenger and his first Scuderia car.

Both drivers raced around the Piazza Castello before performing donuts for the thousands of fans who gathered in the Italian city on Thursday evening.

The event was to support Ferrari’s partnership with premium partner UniCredit, with team principal Fred Vasseur also present.

Hamilton drove a Ferrari car for the first time in January at the team’s private Fiorano track and noted the Scuderia car was “nothing like” his previous cars at Mercedes and McLaren.

“It’s nothing like the car that I’ve had before the last 10, 12, 17 years,” Hamilton said, in his first official interview in Ferrari colours.

“It’s unique on its own. To feel the vibration of the Ferrari engine for the first time, wow! That’s what I think ultimately put the biggest smile on my face.

Lewis Hamilton drives a 2021 Ferrari car on the streets of Milan ( Sky Sport Italia )

“I’d always seen all the drivers who had come before me in red and how that would look on me, and it’s a real honour to wear this badge and suit. I hope I get out and make it look good.”

Hamilton also reflected on his first few days for the team, which included a rapturous reception from staff and fans at Ferrari HQ in Maranello.

“There are only a handful of special first times in life,” he said.

“The first kiss, the first date, the first time of school, the first time in the job. I honestly thought I had all my firsts and nothing was ever going to be new again.

“I’ve raced for so long... and even I’m surprised at just how much I still love what I do and it felt so new.”