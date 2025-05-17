Lewis Hamilton ‘devastated’ after Ferrari qualifying failure at Imola GP
Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were knocked out in Q2 in front of Ferrari’s home Italian fans
Lewis Hamilton admitted he was “devastated” after suffering another blow in his first season at Ferrari, who suffered a new low in qualifying at the Emilia Romagna GP.
Hamilton, who admitted this week he wasn’t expecting his first season at Ferrari to be so “tough”, and teammate Charles Leclerc missed the opportunity to fight for pole in Imola, with both drivers knocked out of contention in Q2.
The pair will start alongside each other on the grid in Sunday’s race, with Leclerc a place ahead in 11th and Hamilton in 12th.
Oscar Piastri claimed pole position for McLaren, with Max Verstappen in second and Hamilton’s former teammate George Russell in third.
“Tough one, tough one,” said Hamilton, who has only managed one top-five finish in the first six races of the season.
“Ultimately, I feel super gutted, devastated, that we weren’t able to get through. I really feel we’ve made many positive steps over the weekend.
“When we put the new tyres on, we didn’t have any more grip, couldn’t go any faster, everyone else managed to switch on the tyres.
“To be in front of the Italian fans, first time for Ferrari, to not manage to get to Q3 is bittersweet.”
Asked about his prospects for Sunday’s race, Hamilton replied; “It’s all big ifs, it’s a very difficult track to overtake at.
“We’ll have to battle hard to figure a way to progress forward – just getting into the top-10 and further into the top-10 will be tough.”
Leclerc was similarly dejected and insisted he is unable to perform “miracles”, as the Scuderia target a strong race on Sunday.
“You can always do a bit more with a lap but we are just nowhere at the moment,” Leclerc said.
“There’s not enough performance in the car, I keep repeating myself. We need to be better.
“Very hard [for the race], I can fight as much as I want but I cannot do miracles. This is what there is in the car, I’m trying to extract the maximum out of it.”
