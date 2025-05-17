Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton admitted he was “devastated” after suffering another blow in his first season at Ferrari, who suffered a new low in qualifying at the Emilia Romagna GP.

Hamilton, who admitted this week he wasn’t expecting his first season at Ferrari to be so “tough”, and teammate Charles Leclerc missed the opportunity to fight for pole in Imola, with both drivers knocked out of contention in Q2.

The pair will start alongside each other on the grid in Sunday’s race, with Leclerc a place ahead in 11th and Hamilton in 12th.

Oscar Piastri claimed pole position for McLaren, with Max Verstappen in second and Hamilton’s former teammate George Russell in third.

“Tough one, tough one,” said Hamilton, who has only managed one top-five finish in the first six races of the season.

“Ultimately, I feel super gutted, devastated, that we weren’t able to get through. I really feel we’ve made many positive steps over the weekend.

“When we put the new tyres on, we didn’t have any more grip, couldn’t go any faster, everyone else managed to switch on the tyres.

“To be in front of the Italian fans, first time for Ferrari, to not manage to get to Q3 is bittersweet.”

Asked about his prospects for Sunday’s race, Hamilton replied; “It’s all big ifs, it’s a very difficult track to overtake at.

“We’ll have to battle hard to figure a way to progress forward – just getting into the top-10 and further into the top-10 will be tough.”

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 12th after another day to forget for Ferrari ( Getty Images )

Leclerc was similarly dejected and insisted he is unable to perform “miracles”, as the Scuderia target a strong race on Sunday.

“You can always do a bit more with a lap but we are just nowhere at the moment,” Leclerc said.

“There’s not enough performance in the car, I keep repeating myself. We need to be better.

“Very hard [for the race], I can fight as much as I want but I cannot do miracles. This is what there is in the car, I’m trying to extract the maximum out of it.”